Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 990.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Murphy USA by 1,091.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUSA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.37. The company had a trading volume of 118,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.49 and a fifty-two week high of $489.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

