Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FICO stock traded up $21.00 on Friday, reaching $1,588.52. 119,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,152. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,401.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,288.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $808.49 and a 1-year high of $1,605.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,319.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

