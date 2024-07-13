Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,478 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after buying an additional 284,772 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,488,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,220,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,521,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,440,000 after purchasing an additional 229,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 3,120,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

