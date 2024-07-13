Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $209,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $3,740,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,394,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.