Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 64.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,946 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,040,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,058 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of VONV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 297,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

