Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 160,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after buying an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

