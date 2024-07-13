Empirical Finance LLC Has $618,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $151.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average is $130.18.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

