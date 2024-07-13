Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 1,867,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after buying an additional 1,659,768 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,255,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,773,000 after buying an additional 1,519,134 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.