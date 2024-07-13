Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.717 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of EMA stock opened at C$46.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.80. The company has a market cap of C$13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$55.74.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0053635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
