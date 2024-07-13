Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Up 225.6% in June

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, an increase of 225.6% from the June 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 273,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ELDN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. 63,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,442. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

