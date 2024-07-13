Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,519,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

