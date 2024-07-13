Dora Factory (new) One Day Volume Tops $998,153.94 (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $49.43 million and approximately $998,153.94 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dora Factory (new) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.09986671 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $660,822.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.