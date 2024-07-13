DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. 56,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. DNB Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

