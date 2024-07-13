Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $131.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

