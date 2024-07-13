Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FANG traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.17. 1,128,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.09 and its 200-day moving average is $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

