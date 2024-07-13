Deuterium Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,409 BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
BEST Stock Performance
NYSE:BEST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. BEST Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.94.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 953.33% and a negative net margin of 8.57%.
BEST Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
