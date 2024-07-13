Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,071 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after buying an additional 1,102,933 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 814,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 587,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 580,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 404,169 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.18. 1,656,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,634. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

