Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 100 to GBX 95. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Deltic Energy traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.04 ($0.14). Approximately 606,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 412,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.50 million, a PE ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

