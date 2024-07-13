DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.26 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00080529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00023118 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010630 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

