D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
D2L Stock Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS DTLIF traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.32. D2L has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$9.04.
D2L Company Profile
