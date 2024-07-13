D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Update

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

D2L Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS DTLIF traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.32. D2L has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$9.04.

D2L Company Profile

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

