CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Trading Down 1.3%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
