Cronos (CRO) Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $6.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0898 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

