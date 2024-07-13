CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.81

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.81 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 157.50 ($2.02). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.09), with a volume of 3,366 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £14.25 million, a PE ratio of -164.29 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.88.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CPPGroup news, insider Jeremy Miller purchased 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.50 ($32,019.34). In other news, insider Jeremy Miller acquired 15,150 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £24,997.50 ($32,019.34). Also, insider Simon Pyper sold 51,686 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11), for a total value of £85,281.90 ($109,237.74). 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

Featured Articles

