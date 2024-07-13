Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 985.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Coty worth $7,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,776,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,022,000 after buying an additional 494,639 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,745,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,134,000 after purchasing an additional 136,292 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,130,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 709,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,193,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,931. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

