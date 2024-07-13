Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) is Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Core & Main comprises about 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of Core & Main worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Core & Main by 26.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 32.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $51.22. 1,248,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,028. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $524,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,268.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,200 shares of company stock worth $6,511,569. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

