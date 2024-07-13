Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25.88 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $47.46 or 0.00082076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $396.79 million and $25.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010612 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,641 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,586.83888795 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.66092646 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $29,279,597.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.