Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
