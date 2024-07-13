Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.