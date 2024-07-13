Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Lowered to $102.00 at UBS Group

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOF. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.45.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.