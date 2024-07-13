ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 279.8% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CEM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

