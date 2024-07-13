Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,372,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,158 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,011 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG remained flat at $38.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,194. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.