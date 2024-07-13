Citigroup Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $135.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $175.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EL. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.67.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $194.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $997,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.