CIBC Raises Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$4.75

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Osisko Mining Trading Down 2.0 %
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Mining
In other news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total value of C$62,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.14, for a total transaction of C$62,800.00. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$422,550.00. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $643,350 in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Osisko Mining
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
