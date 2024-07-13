CIBC Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$34.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.75.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at C$23.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$23.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -82.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.