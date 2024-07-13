Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.13% of Choice Hotels International worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,177,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,298,000 after purchasing an additional 207,019 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $4,848,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.09.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.51. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

