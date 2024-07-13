Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. Celsius has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

