Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 15th

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

Catheter Precision Trading Up 3.0 %

VTAK opened at $0.38 on Friday. Catheter Precision has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.84.

Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Catheter Precision had a negative net margin of 1,559.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catheter Precision will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catheter Precision Company Profile

Catheter Precision, Inc develops and delivers electrophysiology products to provide patients, hospitals, and physicians with technologies and solutions to improve the lives of patients with cardiac arrhythmias in the United States. The company's lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures.

