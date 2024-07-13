Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.84

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.84 and last traded at C$6.74, with a volume of 10567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.50 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00. In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$114,052.65. Also, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$600,000.00. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

