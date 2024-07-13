Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells $169,822.82 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

