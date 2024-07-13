CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $10,711,301 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 579.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CarMax by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 403,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

