Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 1-Year High at $431.70

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $431.70 and last traded at $430.36, with a volume of 108326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 899.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

