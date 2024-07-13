Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

CARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

