Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Increased to GBX 260 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 260 ($3.33) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 190.20 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.23 million, a P/E ratio of -257.03, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of GBX 109.20 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 205.20 ($2.63). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a GBX 43 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 25.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

