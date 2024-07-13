Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Cannara Biotech (OTCMKTS:CNBTF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 4,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Cannara Biotech Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

