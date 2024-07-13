Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have C$188.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$184.00.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$182.79.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNR opened at C$163.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$170.88. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

