Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Target Price to C$55.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.31.

TSE BDGI opened at C$37.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.45. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$30.06 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. Also, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $359,195 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

