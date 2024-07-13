C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $102.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,193 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after buying an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,286,000 after buying an additional 304,709 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

