Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Bruker’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

