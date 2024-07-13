BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$103.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.00.

DOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOO

BRP Stock Up 3.2 %

TSE DOO opened at C$94.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.59. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.