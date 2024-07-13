Brokers Issue Forecasts for Methanex Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Methanex Stock Performance

MEOH opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.39. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth $589,459,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Methanex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after purchasing an additional 425,104 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Methanex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,396,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,868,000 after purchasing an additional 346,475 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

