Brokerages Set Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target at $42.75

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.62. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,160.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,160.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,890,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

